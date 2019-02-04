Merick Is New NAFB Member

Greg Merick grew up in the small northwest Oklahoma town of Seiling. Greg’s parents and grandparents owned a farm with a small cattle operation, so Greg spent many hours working cattle, hauling hay, building fence, and living the normal farm life. After high school and a few jobs trying to figure out what he wanted as a career, he decided to do what he had always thought about doing, and that was to get into broadcasting. He went to American Broadcasting School in Oklahoma City, where he graduated in early 2002. That fall, he began his first broadcasting job in the small Alaska village of Galena as the sports director, news director, and operations manager. After a couple months there, he came back to Oklahoma City and went to work for iHeart Media’s KTOK/WKY radio. After working at KTOK/WKY and a short stint doing traffic reports, he became the operations manager/sports director for iHeart Media networks in Oklahoma City. Two years later, he added affiliate relations manager to his title; and a short time after that, he started voicing agriculture reports for the iHeart Media ag properties. Also, he served as the play-by-play voice of the Oklahoma City University Stars men’s and women’s basketball teams for six years and has called 200 high school and small college football and basketball games. Currently, he takes care of the operations, affiliate relations, network sportscast, and sports proprieties; and he voices many of the ag reports for iHeart Media networks in Oklahoma City, including the Voice of Southwest Agriculture radio network, First Oklahoma Ag, Yancey Ag network, and Oklahoma News Network. Greg also created and hosts the popular program Outdoor Showcase that is heard on radio stations in four states and features hunting, fishing, and outdoor news. Greg is married, and he and his wife Aimee have a 16-year-old son, Zachary. Greg is heavily involved in Boy Scouts and the football booster club for his son’s team. Greg’s hobbies include spending time with his family and friends, watching and attending sporting events, golfing, traveling, and spending as much time as possible in a deer blind or chasing turkeys around the field. Greg is proud to be a new member of NAFB.