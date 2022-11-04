Meyers Experiences Australian Ag Up Close and Personally

Getting the chance to research agricultural communications in another country is a dream for some; but for Courtney Meyers, it is a reality.

Meyers, a professor in agricultural communications at Texas Tech University, recently traveled to Australia as a Fulbright Scholar. She left the U.S. in July 2022 and will return in January 2023.

“It’s really been a wonderful project and a lifelong goal of mine to be a Fulbright Scholar. I’ve always wanted to travel and live somewhere else to explore what agricultural communications looks like in another country,” Meyers said.

Meyers currently is in Wagga Wagga New South Wales, Australia, at Charles Sturt University, as a part of the Fulbright Scholars Program. This program provides opportunities for university students, faculty, administrators, and researchers to complete international experiences to encourage a cultural exchange that leads to mutual understanding.

Meyers set three main research goals for her five-month Fulbright research program.

Her first objective is to write case studies about agricultural issues in Australia and how they are being communicated.

“The agricultural enterprises here are extremely diverse, and they are very export minded. They export a lot of their crops and animals to other countries,” Meyers said.

According to Meyers, there are interesting examples of storytelling where buying Australian products is a sense of pride. She explained it’s a part of the national identity to support local and prioritize sustainability.

“There’s a lot of unique issues and topics here and to see how those are played out in communication efforts is interesting,” Meyers added.

The second objective of Meyers’ research is to complete a content analysis of how the media -- mainstream and agricultural -- present issues, such as climate change.

“Australia is a land of extremes, where there are bushfires one year and extreme flooding the next,” Meyers said.