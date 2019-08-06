Michigan Ag Information Network Announces New Farm Broadcaster

The Michigan Ag Information Network (MAIN) is proud to introduce Ashley Davenport as its new in-state farm broadcaster. Beginning August 1, Davenport became the face and voice of this growing radio network.

“Ashley brings experience, energy, and a passion for agriculture to this position,” said Gary Truitt, president of MAIN.

“I’m excited to be part of this team and to bring ag news to Michigan,” Davenport said. She will be based in the Kalamazoo area and will travel the state covering news, attending events, and connecting with farmers.

Davenport most recently worked with Farm Journal Media as producer of AgriTalk programs. She is well-versed in the issues facing agriculture today and understands the importance of keeping producers informed.

“Growing up in Indiana, I know how important Hoosier Ag Today (HAT) is to farmers. I can’t wait to bring the same coverage to Michigan. I’m looking forward to building and growing relationships with our audience and learning more about Michigan’s diverse agriculture,” she said.

“Her strong radio and television background will enhance the team of broadcasters already producing the most timely, relevant, and best sounding farm radio in the state,” Truitt said.

Davenport also will bring a new dimension to MAIN. With her Purdue University MS in strategic communications, she will develop and implement a social and digital media strategy for the network. In addition, she will assist with web and social media channels for MAIN’s sister network, Hoosier Ag Today.

The Michigan Ag Information Network provides farm news, market, and weather radio programs to 16 stations across Michigan. Launched by well-known farm broadcaster Pat Driscoll in 2016, Hoosier Ag Today acquired the network in 2019. MAIN is a member of the Michigan Broadcasters Association and NAFB.