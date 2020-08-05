Michigan's Heslip Welcomes Baby Dean

After a full day covering how the Coronavirus could impact the agricultural industry and when President Trump declared a national emergency, Dean Anthony Heslip was welcomed into the world by Brownfield Ag News Anchor/Reporter Nicole Heslip and husband, Kyle.

Dean must have known the world was about to shut down, coming eight days early and less than an hour after Mom was admitted to the hospital. He was born March 14 at 2:52 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and measuring 19¾ inches long. Quarantine protocols were being decided as Mom and baby woke up and the family spent the first few months isolated to protect the new infant from COVID-19.

Michigan’s stay-home order was in effect for all of Heslip’s maternity leave. Along with that came the temporary closure of Schaendorf Brewing Company, which is operated by her husband and brother in Allegan. It also features a meat market which direct markets beef from the family’s dairy farm. As store shelves were emptied, demand for local meat tripled at the market, which even saw its own delays after the local processor went to limited capacity following an outbreak at the facility.

Heslip returned to work last month, daycare for Dean and big sister Haley resumed, and the brewery is operating with limited hours and capacity.

“In the middle of chaos, Dean has been a fantastic good-natured baby, staying healthy, sleeping well, and full of smiles. Haley turns three in August and finally has accepted her little brother,” Heslip said.

Top photo: Nicole, Dean, & Kyle Heslip

Bottom photo: Haley & Dean Heslip