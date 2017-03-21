Minnesota Farm Broadcasters Wins The Doan

PLATTE CITY, Missouri (March 20, 2017) – Dedicated to delivering agriculture news to U.S. farmers and ranchers, farm broadcasters provide daily news coverage on topics critical to the industry. Farm broadcasters are up before the sun, providing stories focused as much on production ag as helping to bridge the gap between farmer and consumer, lending insight and knowledge to their listener.

Highlighting excellence in reporting the business of agriculture, the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Foundation honors one member each year with The Doan award. This year, the NAFB Foundation is excited to announce, Dustin Hoffmann, farm broadcaster with KLGR Radio in Redwood Falls, MN as the 2017 recipient.

Hoffmann’s winning entry titled, Yearly Cattle Vaccinations in Southwest Minnesota, takes the listener through the vaccination process of young cattle arriving on the Malececk Farm. The farm received young feeder calves from two different cow-calf operations in Montana, about a 1,000-mile journey. Hoffmann focused his program on herd health management, detailing the care and low-stress treatment of the calves. Ranchers take herd health seriously to preserve their investment, and operation income. The piece aired on October 27, 2016. KLGR is in the heart of Minnesota cattle country. Click Here To Listen To The Story.

The Doan was presented during National Ag Day Celebrations, March 20, 2017, and presented by the NAFB Foundation, through a gift from Agri-Pulse Communications, Inc. The Doan is named after Stewart Doan, a farm broadcaster and senior editor at Agri-Pulse, who passed away suddenly in May 2012. He was known for his passion for politics and determination for delivering breaking farm and rural policy news. Doan’s reporting on issues affecting farmers and consumers is missed by the entire agriculture community. He served as NAFB president in 1998.

“Steward Doan helped Agri-Pulse build our Washington policy coverage with a series of weekly and daily broadcasts on www.Agri-Pulse.com – a tradition that continues to this day. Agri-Pulse is honored to celebrate his tremendous legacy as well as the important role that all broadcasters play in educating the American public about farming, food, and rural issues,” said Agri-Pulse CEO and founder Sara Wyant. “The Doan award is a great way to recognize excellence in broadcasting.”

The NAFB Foundation is a 501(c)(3) education foundation. The NAFB Foundation works to keep the quality and viability of the farm broadcasting profession and industry at the highest level. NAFB broadcasters can be heard daily on more than 1,500 stations coast-to-coast.

# # #