Minyo Receives Life-Saving Medical Treatment

Dale Minyo, Ohio Ag Net farm broadcaster, recently received medical treatment that saved his life from an unexpected seizure.

A healthy man, Minyo never expected to have major medical issues that would land him in the hospital at the age of 59. In February, he and his wife were at home when he suddenly started seizing. His wife immediately called emergency services, and the squad raced to the Minyo home. The squad is a special division of emergency medical personnel.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had to call the ambulance,” Minyo said. “I was amazed at how quickly they got here and how good they were at what they do. It’s just nice to know people supported an ambulance service for the county years ago when they went to the voting booth.”

The squad is a community-supported service for which Minyo is grateful.

“Morrow County is a very rural county in Ohio,” Minyo said. “When I see the squad go up and down the highway, I am thankful they are here. There’s no way my wife could have gotten me out of the house by herself.”

He was taken to the local county hospital, and he was transferred to another hospital the next day. Soon after that, he was transferred to a larger hospital with the capability to do surgeries and other procedures just in case something went wrong. Minyo spent 11 days in that hospital recovering from HSV1 Encephalitis.

“You never know when you’re going to need that kind of help,” Minyo said. “They were able to get to me quickly, start me on the right medication, and get me out of the house safely.”

Minyo got to know his caretakers while he was in the hospital, and most of them came from a similar background.

“I asked people where they were from, and most of them were from rural communities and farm families,” Minyo said. “It was interesting to know that the rural community was doing its part in healthcare.”

Minyo is on track to make a full recovery, but it will take some time to get there.

“I’m on the second phase of treatment, and that could take another 12 months or more,” Minyo said. “I have to wear a mask when I go out in public to protect my weakened immune system. That will help it continue repairing and go back to normal eventually.”