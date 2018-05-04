Missouri Broadcaster Joins Kansas Network

A lifelong passion for agriculture has brought a Missouri native farm broadcaster to Kansas. Sara Miles joins the Kansas Farm and Ranch Radio team as the Farm Director. Sacha Sanguinetti, General Manager and Vice President of Radio for Rocking M Media, said, “We are constantly looking for new and better ways to pass along the vital information producers need. Sara is an innovative, self-driven, natural-born leader who brings a fresh approach to ag media.” She grew up on a family farm in northeast Missouri which spans five generations where she developed a passion for agriculture. Sara’s fondest memories on the farm include taking naps with bottle calves and making bedding hog huts a competition. Before coming to Kansas Farm and Ranch Radio (Colby, KS), Sara served as a farm broadcaster and production director for KMZU (Carrollton, MO). Sara received an Associate of Arts degree from North Central Missouri College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwest Missouri State University in agricultural business with an emphasis in agricultural communications. Sara was an active member of 4-H, FFA, and Post-Secondary Agricultural Students Organization which she served in numerous leadership positions. Sara said, “I never thought I would be a farm broadcaster. After getting involved, I knew it was a perfect fit and there was no looking back.” Sara can be reached by calling the Kansas Farm and Ranch Radio home office in Colby at (785) 462-3305 or by e-mail at smiles@kansasfarmandranchradio.com.