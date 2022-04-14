Morgan Honored with Hometown Hall of Fame Induction

Tyne Morgan, host and executive producer of U.S. Farm Report for Farm Journal Media, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame for Career Achievement in her hometown of Lexington, Missouri.

“I’m both honored and humbled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Career Achievement in Lexington,” Morgan said. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a community where the teachers and administrators not only provided valuable lessons and pushed us to excel in academics but also coached me outside the classroom.”

Morgan noted Lexington is a small town but has produced many well-known individuals who have left to do big things. She was honored to be a part of such an accomplished group.

“I saw the list of who was being inducted, and I was definitely humbled,” Morgan said. “Others being inducted were a late congressman and the composer of music on Looney Tunes. I had no clue these individuals even lived in Lexington or graduated from my high school.”

Morgan also graduated from the University of Missouri, where she studied agricultural journalism. She encouraged college students who are entering agricultural communications and journalism to go the extra mile.