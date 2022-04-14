Morgan Honored with Hometown Hall of Fame Induction

Tyne Morgan, host and executive producer of U.S. Farm Report for Farm Journal Media, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame for Career Achievement in her hometown of Lexington, Missouri.
“I’m both honored and humbled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Career Achievement in Lexington,” Morgan said. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a community where the teachers and administrators not only provided valuable lessons and pushed us to excel in academics but also coached me outside the classroom.”
Morgan noted Lexington is a small town but has produced many well-known individuals who have left to do big things. She was honored to be a part of such an accomplished group.
“I saw the list of who was being inducted, and I was definitely humbled,” Morgan said. “Others being inducted were a late congressman and the composer of music on Looney Tunes. I had no clue these individuals even lived in Lexington or graduated from my high school.”
Morgan also graduated from the University of Missouri, where she studied agricultural journalism. She encouraged college students who are entering agricultural communications and journalism to go the extra mile.
“Hard work pays off,” Morgan said. “I am proof that you don’t have to be valedictorian of your class. I networked hard after high school, went to college, worked extremely hard, and put in the time.”
While Morgan continues to work in her dream job, she is most proud to carry the title of “mom” to two daughters and “wife” to husband James. They recently moved back to Missouri, where she gives back to the rural communities that influenced her broadcasting career.