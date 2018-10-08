MSC Election Profile: Carol Anhorn

Carol Anhorn

Ag Central Radio Network/Farm Talk Radio Network/KQLX-AM/KQLX-FM

carol@kqlx.com

(701) 356-9257

Years of Experience: 35

Board Experience: NAMA local chapter (Program Chair and Membership Chair); North Dakota Broadcasters Assn (President); United Way Women’s Leadership (Event Chair); Downtown Community Partnership (Marketing Chair); YMCA of Cass & Clay Counties (President & Marketing Chair); North Dakota Assistive (Marketing Chair); YMCA Endowment Board; Big Cormorant Lake Assn (Secretary)

Bio: I currently serve as the General Sales Manager for Ag News 890 &1560 plus the Ag Central Radio Network in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Prior to my present position, I spent 20 years as General Sales Manager for Forum Communications Broadcast division for 5 TV stations and 1 radio station. I also spent 6 years as Media Buyer and New Business Specialist at a regional advertising agency and 5 years as Business Manager for a radio station group including helping launch American Ag Network.

I grew up in Fargo but had great appreciation for what agriculture meant not only to the economy of the region, but also our family. My father was a pioneer in the sunflower industry in the region traveling to Russia and bringing back confection and oil varieties which were then grown in the region. He later founded Red River Commodities, a sunflower processing facility in Fargo. His father and brothers also worked in the agricultural industry running elevators, farms and selling seed. So I’ve always had a great appreciation for agriculture.

After attending NDSU for 2 years, I transferred to University of Utah where I graduated with honors. I’ve worked on the buying, selling and business side of media and look forward to putting my expertise to work on the MSC division of NAFB. I look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders supporting the mission of NAFB. I believe that NAFB Farm Broadcasters have a great impact on agriculture and rural life.

I live in Fargo with my husband, Todd. We have 3 children and 2 adorable grandsons.