MSC Election Profile: Courtney Kibblewhite

Courtney Kibblewhite
Northern Ag Network
ckibblewhite@northernbroadcasting.com
(406) 252-6661
Years of Experience: 5
Board Experience: Billings Chamber Agriculture Committee Chair; National Association State Radio Networks; Montana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Bio: As the Vice President of Northern Ag Network, I manage the sales and marketing teams to serve our clients and support the agriculture industry.
I have been involved in NAFB to some degree since I was 6 years old and I believe strongly in the role that Agriculture broadcasters play in informing and educating producers and helping keep a strong and thriving rural America.
I'm running for the board as I believe my perspective as a younger board member who is both a producer and a business owner could be helpful for the vitality and longevity of our association.