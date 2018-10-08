MSC Election Profile: Courtney Kibblewhite

Posted on October 8th, 2018 by Tom Brand, in
NAFB Election 2018

Courtney Kibblewhite
Northern Ag Network
ckibblewhite@northernbroadcasting.com
(406) 252-6661

Years of Experience:  5

Board Experience:  Billings Chamber Agriculture Committee Chair; National Association State Radio Networks; Montana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Bio: As the Vice President of Northern Ag Network, I manage the sales and marketing teams to serve our clients and support the agriculture industry.

I have been involved in NAFB to some degree since I was 6 years old and I believe strongly in the role that Agriculture broadcasters play in informing and educating producers and helping keep a strong and thriving rural America.

I'm running for the board as I believe my perspective as a younger board member who is both a producer and a business owner could be helpful for the vitality and longevity of our association.