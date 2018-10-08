MSC Election Profile: Lee Gill

Lee Gill

WNAX Radio

lgill@wnax.com

(605) 665-7442

Years of Experience: 19

Board Experience: 3 year President of Woman to Woman Midwest board and board member 11 years; Treasurer of Celebrating Community board 4 years; President of Friends for Life Board 11 years.

Bio: I have been in radio for almost 20 years. I have a passion to help people grow their business and to share that passion with other colleagues. I remain teachable to the ag and radio community. I feel that I bring a solid dedication to the industry as a whole. I bring the experience of working with multi layers of personalities and issues. I have an understanding of how important the need for Farm Broadcasting for those who are farming and/or have any type of ag business as a whole. I also am skilled at listening to what's presented. I believe that I would be an asset to the NAFB board.