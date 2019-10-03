NAFB WEDDING BELLS: Hafla-Nemetz

On August 24, 2019, Russell Nemetz and Rachel Hafla were married in Billings, Montana. “It was a beautiful day, and the ceremony took place at the Hilands Golf Club,” Nemetz said. The newlyweds met more than 10 years ago at a hair salon where Hafla worked. Nemetz said she wasn’t his hair mechanic, but over time he became brave enough to ask her out on a date. As they say, the rest is history. What made their wedding day even more special was that their children Isabelle, 4, and Tyler, 18, participated by serving as a bridesmaid and a groomsman for their parents. The couple plans to stay in Billings where Nemetz produces ag programming for the Evan Slack Network, Ag Information Network of the West, Montana Television Network, NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen, This Week in AgriBusiness, and RFD-TV. Hafla owns and operates It’s a Bella Hair Design.