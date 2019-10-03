NAFB WEDDING BELLS: Hart-Wold

Red River Farm Network farm broadcaster Carah Hart met fiancé and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) train conductor Nick Wold during a co-ed softball league game in Grand Forks, North Dakota. They also were neighbors. After two years of dating, Nick proposed on the softball field after a game. The couple will be married October 11, 2019, in Two Harbors, Minnesota. The photo was taken in a local farmer’s soybean field. And here’s a fun fact: That farmer-listener and his wife introduced Hart and Wold.