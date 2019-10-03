NAFB WEDDING BELLS: Hill-Halvorson

Sabrina Hill and Rusty Halvorson were married in an intimate wedding with family and close friends September 28, 2019. Hill is from central California and now lives in Fargo, North Dakota. She is a reporter for the American Ag Network and Dakota News Network and is a nationally recognized public speaker. Halvorson is originally from Williston, North Dakota, and has lived in Fargo for the past 25 years. He is the farm news director for the American Ag Network. The pair met in 2015 while each was reporting at the Commodity Classic in Phoenix. He was reporting for the American Ag Network, and she was reporting for her previous employer, AgNet West of California. Hill is the daughter of Len Wilcox of Sanger, California, and Suzanne DeMarco of Las Cruses, New Mexico. Halvorson is the son of Lee Halvorson of Rolette, North Dakota, and Jan Follman Halvorson of Williston.