Nash Receives NAMA Award

Erin Nash, NAFB Marketing and Communications Manager, recently received the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) R.C. Ferguson Award. The 2019-20 NAMA President, Scott McClure from the Brighton Agency in St. Louis, presented Nash the award at the 2019 NAMA Spring Conference, held in April in Kansas City. This award recognizes a long tenure of service and diligent and dependable performance. Also, the award is presented for meritorious service to NAMA over an extended period of several years; it denotes those individuals who have become the backbone of the organization. Nash has been a driving leader for NAMA, especially the Student NAMA Committee, which she has served for several years. Her dedication is remarkable and, though she is no longer committee chair, she continues to invest completely. “Erin is a valuable asset to NAFB, and it’s great to see her recognized by NAMA for the long-term contributions she has given to the industry,” said Tom Brand, NAFB Executive Director. R.J. Ferguson was one of the seven original founders of NAMA and served as its executive director from 1969-74. He remained active in NAMA at the age of 94. After retiring from Successful Farming, most of his energies were devoted to motivating college students to become leaders.