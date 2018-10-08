National Vice President Election Profile: Gale Cunningham

Gale Cunningham

WYXY Classic 99.1 FM

gcunningham@illiniradio.com

(864) 423-9153

Years of Experience: 16

Board Experience: Served as National Central Region VP; Served on Washington Watch Planning Committee; Served on NAFB Awards Committee

Bio: A farm boy, a farm broadcast listener first, farmer, land owner, Banker, and then finally found out what I wanted to do when I grew up. After a life changing event, retiring from farming and a long term banking career, I found my passion in farm broadcast. My daily heart and passion is giving the farmer and non farmer the information that is important to the ag industry. Through the NAFB, I was able to listen to the best of the best, tried to follow their lead, sought and found real friendship among my fellow broadcasters, and developed a sense of wanting to give back to my industry thru the NAFB. While on the board as Regional VP, I saw the inner workings of how Our organization is giving back to us, and making our "jobs" better. I saw the need to step up and bring to the table some of my background, my personality, my passion, by friendship, and my heart to see the organization grow and provide to the broadcast industry help, assistance, guidance, and truth. For many years after serving as Regional VP, I had pondered running for National Office. I feel Now is that time. I Thank many broadcaster friends for the encouragement, and do look forward to continuing to serve, either on the Board as a Natl officer or as a continued proud member of NAFB.