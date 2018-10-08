National Vice President Election Profile: Spencer Chase

Spencer Chase

Agri-Pulse Communications

Years of Experience: 4

Board Experience: ​NAFB East Region VP 2016-2018; NAFB Washington Watch Committee (2017-2018); D.C. Jacks (SDSU Washington, D.C., almuni affiliate); FarmHouse Fraternity (Vice President of Administration, Awards Chair); SDSU Students Association (Student senator)

Bio: I'm running for this position because I believe in agricultural journalism. We're currently in a moment in time where critical coverage can be easily dismissed as "fake news," and I want the American public to know that there's a group of journalists out there dedicated to getting the story right. I believe this organization is well-positioned to serve the group of people reporting on the day-to-day business of agriculture, and I want to make sure that reporting continues to be trusted and respected by the public and those we cover. NAFB has been a blessing in my life, and I think it's important that we all work to be sure that the organization - and our way of life - is available to future generations of broadcasters.