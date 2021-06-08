New Members Added to Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction recently inducted its newest members, bringing the number of agriculture industry leaders residing in the hall to 25.

Longtime Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson, former USA Rice Federation Chairman Jackie Loewer, and fifth-generation sugarcane farmer John Gay were inducted during socially distanced ceremonies in Baton Rouge.

Don Molino, NAFB Broadcast Council member, said the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is a joint effort of the Louisiana Radio Network, Louisiana State University AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.