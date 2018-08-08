New to NAFB and to Broadcasting

One of our newest NAFB Broadcast Council members is new to the broadcasting industry, too. Originally from Topeka, KS, Ashley Craft (KMZU, Carrollton, MO) graduated from the University of Missouri with a BS in science and agricultural journalism and an MS in agricultural communications, education, and leadership. She has had experience with video, social media marketing, newspaper writing, editing, and book publishing; but radio is a new adventure that the Kansas native is excited to be taking on.



“I joined the KMZU team at the end of May as farm director,” Craft said. “Now I am working alongside The Farm’s Denny Campbell to understand the ins-and-outs of broadcasting. I’m thrilled to be able to further expand my agriculture journalism knowledge, continuing with my writing on our station’s website, as well taking those agriculture- related news pieces to our audience members who are listening to us at 100.7 FM.”

Even though she grew up in the city, Craft said she found out she was passionate about bridging the gap between producers and consumers during her first year at MU.

Within the spring of that first year, Craft was introduced to the industry when visiting a friend’s hometown. That one experience changed the entire trajectory of her career goals as she realized the importance behind agriculture and how it affects everyone in each aspect of their life.



“After my best friend took me to visit her grandpa’s hog farm in Marceline, MO, I immediately became curious about an industry I knew so little about,” Craft explained. “As I began asking many agriculture-related questions, my friend whose major was in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, suggested I check into the science and agricultural journalism program on campus.”

Craft did just that. Once she switched her major from pre-journalism to science and agricultural journalism, Craft took every opportunity she could to learn more about the industry. While working on her undergraduate degree, she participated in the Agriculture Future of America Leaders Conference, National Association of Farm Broadcasting, College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources Student Council, and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.

Craft served on the CAFNR Corner Post as a staff writer and editor, and she was a journalism intern for CAFNR's EARTH University Study Abroad Program in Costa Rica. She also studied abroad in New Zealand during the winter intersession of 2013-2014, where she learned more about sheep and deer farms as well as the country’s viticulture. Throughout her professional career, Craft hopes to continuously use her skills as an agricultural journalist, communicator, and educator to help people lead better lives, expanding their views and knowledge of the world around them.