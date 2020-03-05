New NAFB Member is RFD-TV Washington Bureau Chief

Farm Broadcaster Corryn La Rue is settling into her leadership role as the RFD-TV Washington, D.C., bureau chief. Just five months after joining the rural television network as a reporter, she shifted into the bureau chief role in October 2019. Aside from providing daily reports on agriculture policy in D.C., she

broadcasts live from RFD-TV’s D.C. studio, the White House, and the U.S. Capitol. As a California native, she knows firsthand the agriculture industry is vast and ever-changing.

“Growing up as a sixth-generation farmer’s daughter, I always knew I would have a career in agriculture, it’s part of who I am,” La Rue said. “But I knew my strengths weren’t best suited at home, helping with the family operation. I knew I wanted to tell stories about this industry, and that’s what eventually lead me to farm broadcasting.”

La Rue is a familiar face in the NAFB community, as she’s been involved since her freshman year of college in 2015.

“The moment I walked into my first NAFB Convention, I fell in love with it,” she said. “I remember sitting at the banquet table, getting hit in the head with a bread roll, and thinking, ‘These are my people.’”

La Rue served as a social media corps intern with NAFB during her time in college. Also, she was honored as a Glen Kummerow Scholarship recipient. She found her passion for reporting on agriculture policy during an internship with Agri-Pulse, saying it was one of the most rewarding internships she did in college. She graduated from Utah State University in 2019, with bachelor degrees in agriculture communications and journalism, with an emphasis in broadcasting. Also, she minored in animal science.

Following her passion for television, she accepted a position with RFD-TV as a reporter directly after graduation. She’ll celebrate her one-year anniversary at RFD-TV in May 2020. She plans on continuing to cover agriculture policy in Washington, D.C., and staying an active member of NAFB.

“I’m excited to continue my growth as a broadcaster and expanding my involvement in NAFB,” La Rue said. “I appreciate this community so much, and I’m looking forward to giving back to the organization that really helped me find my purpose in life.”

Second photo: La Rue interviews Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley