New Ownership for Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Announced

The Funk Companies announced in early April the purchase of the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network from its owners, Watermark Farm Company. Bob Funk Sr. said of the purchase: “Radio Oklahoma Ag Network has been the trusted source for agricultural news and information in the state of Oklahoma, and I am excited for our organization to be a part of this venture.” Funk is the owner of Express Ranches, one of the top seedstock ranches in the United States. Tim West, the former owner of the network and general manager, will remain with the company in his present role. Legendary Director of Farm Programming Ron Hays (pictured left) also will remain with the company in his present role. Hays, in his 45th year of farm broadcasting, will be backed by Associate Director of Farm Programming Carson Horn (right) and Market Specialist Dave Lanning.

Commenting on the ownership change for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network, Hays added, “Mr. Funk’s Express Ranches is the premiere purebred cattle operation in the U.S. To be in the same corporate family will be both exciting and challenging as I look forward to finding ways to enhance our product offering and brand in the cattle industry and other segments of Oklahoma agriculture. I am especially excited to work with Mr. Funk in furthering one of his greatest loves, the Oklahoma Youth Expo, often called the World’s Largest Junior Livestock Show. Under Mr. Funk’s leadership as the Chairman of the Board, the OYE featured more than 7,000 4-H and FFA members showing more than 13,000 head of livestock and earning almost two million dollars in prize money, premium sale dollars, and scholarships this year.”

The Radio Oklahoma Ag Network consists of 45 radio affiliates from across Oklahoma and surrounding states. It produces valuable programming to radio stations via agricultural newscasts, market reports, market analysis, and a full range of digital products. Hays’ daily email is Oklahoma’s daily report on farm and ranch news, and it has 5,000 subscribers. Hays and Horn are Broadcast Council members of NAFB. Hays also is a past NAFB President (1991) and member of the NAFB Hall of Fame.