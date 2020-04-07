New Statewide Agriculture Network Launched in Kentucky

The Edge Media Group is proud to announce a new statewide network with a focus of telling the agriculture story.

The Edge Media Group launched the Your Ag Edge network March 16, 2020. The signature program is called Travelin’ The Bluegrass and is hosted by Farm Broadcaster Alan Watts. The show and network will focus on telling the story of agriculture and rural life in Kentucky, from Pikeville to Paducah. After ending his two-year tenure as the host of Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Across Kentucky program, Watts plans to launch the new program and network to provide more coverage of Kentucky rural and agricultural life.

Travelin’ The Bluegrass not only will focus on the stories of farming and agriculture across Kentucky but also will include a look at rural life in the Bluegrass State that Watts proudly calls home. He will be sharing the stories of farmers from the western to the eastern portion of Kentucky. He also will focus on the people, festivals, and events that make Kentucky what it is today. The show will follow a similar format as the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Across Kentucky program. In addition, each day’s show will be posted as a podcast to the Your Ag Edge network website with the entire conversation also featured from time to time.

“The new Your Ag Edge network is a dream come true,” Watts said. “Sharing the stories of farmers and rural life in Kentucky is a true pleasure. Whether it is the story of a young farmer just getting started in the poultry industry or the truck driver hauling a load of cattle from the farm to the livestock market, each person has a special story to share.”

“We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase the pride of Kentucky, and we can’t wait to see what’s next,” said Beth Mann, president and CEO, Edge Media Group, Cadiz, Kentucky. “Alan Watts has been committed to Kentucky his entire broadcast career which spans more than 30 years, and now he gets to share that love from boundary to boundary of the incredible Bluegrass State.”

As one of three Kentucky members in NAFB, Watts is known as the “farmer’s friend” across the state. He feels each farmer or person from rural Kentucky has a unique story and he enjoys sharing the story with others.

Watts began his career in farm broadcasting in 1986 as an assistant to Colonel Dink Embry, who was the farm director at WHOP in Hopkinsville for many years. Working with Embry, he developed a love of the people of agriculture. He learned the art of telling the story of agriculture from Embry, the Voice of Agriculture Jack Crowner, former Across Kentucky host Mike Feldhaus, and most recently This Week In Agribusiness co-host Max Armstrong. Watts began hosting the Kentucky Farm Bureau Across Kentucky program in January 2018 and continued in that role until March 2020.