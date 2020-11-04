New Station Features Fabulous Farm Babe

T he doors have swung open on Madison’s newest radio station, The Farm, 1550AM, and 97.7FM.

“This is a destination for those who are farmers, farm advocates, or people who just love spending the day outdoors,” said Randy Hawke, operations manager for Mid-West Family Madison. “We all know farming isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle; and this is the soundtrack.”

Not only will the music be filled with country favorites and the best tunes for the bonfire, but it will also feature one of the biggest names in agriculture in Wisconsin: the Fabulous Farm Babe, Pam Jahnke.

For more than 30 years, Jahnke has lived in and reported on the world of agriculture to people across Wisconsin. Now Jahnke, along with Josh Scramlin from the Mid-West Farm Report, have a chance for expanded coverage and late breaking farm news 24 hours a day.

“Today, more than ever, people care about who’s producing their food,” Jahnke said. “The Farm will let us share that story across many platforms 24/7. It has been a ton of work for me and my assistant but very rewarding to get the audience reaction and the staff reaction internally,” Jahnke said.

Mid-West Family Madison is a locally owned Madison-based company started by William E. Walker in 1929. Currently, Mid-West Family Madison consists of eight radio markets and owns 44 signals, including eight radio stations in Madison: 94.1 JJO, Magic 98, 93.1 Jamz, Q106, The Zone, The Farm, The Resistance, and Madison’s only Spanish radio station (La Movida). More than a locally owned company, Mid-West Family Madison also is an employee-owned company, with all shareholders being current or former employees. For more info, visit thefarmwi.com.

PHOTO CAPTION: Pam Jahnke (left) and Josh Scramlin share cheese with Emma Gwidt, Madison president of the Badger Dairy Club