News Show Shares Ag Policy Issues

Agri-Pulse Newsmakers is a new national news show, created by Agri-Pulse Communications, to engage industry leaders and lawmakers on the important agriculture and political issues of the week.

Spencer Chase, managing editor for Agri-Pulse Communications, said the 30-minute news show will offer a high-level view of issues and policies that affect farmers, ranchers, lawmakers, and industry leaders.

“We see this as an opportunity for us to have a ‘Sunday show’ kind of format that is focused strictly on agriculture and rural policy issues,” Chase said.

Chase shared the show will reach outside of Washington, D.C. to get the perspective of others, whether that is state officials, foreign policy experts, or other industry professionals.

“We’re going to be interviewing some of the biggest names in agriculture and the smartest people in the industry to respond to the biggest news of the week and where they think it’s going to go,” Chase said. “We want to make sure we cover a wide array of voices to make sure that folks who are watching this show can be better informed.”

Not only will this news show provide a variety of perspectives, but it will also provide timely news.

“This is an opportunity we’re taking to give folks the most current information on a weekly basis,” Chase added. “There’s going to be a lot of thoughts to be collected from elected officials, industry groups, farmers, and ranchers; and we want to make sure that we’re using this program to give folks the latest.”

The show kicked off on February 11, with Sen. John Boozman as the first guest. Boozman is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

Agri-Pulse Newsmakers is being distributed every Friday via www.agri-pulse.com and is available in both video and podcast formats. The podcast can be found on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.