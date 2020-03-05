Nordlund Wins Shepherd's Voice Award

Montana Farm Broadcaster Lane Nordlund, of the Evan Slack Network, recently was awarded the 2020 Shepherd’s Voice Award for broadcast media.

The award was presented during the 2020 American Sheep Industry Association’s (ASI) convention this January in Scottsdale, Arizona. The accolade recognizes outstanding year-long coverage of the sheep industry by a broadcaster.

“I’m truly honored by this recognition,” Nordlund said. “The ASI convention was one of the first national meetings I ever attended. The sheep industry took me under its wing and supported a young and inexperienced broadcaster. Not to mention, I grew up raising cattle. I’ve learned so much from my friends at ASI.”

ASI President Benny Cox, of Texas, said Nordlund was very deserving of the award. Cox told the crowd of several hundred during the convention’s award luncheon that “Lane seems to be everywhere covering agriculture events while carrying our message, which he does so well.”

“It’s so important to share the successes and challenges that the nation’s wool and lamb producers face,” Nordlund said. “It’s a privilege to help be a voice for them.”

In his acceptance speech, Nordlund thanked the industry for its friendship and support as well as fellow Farm Broadcaster Rick Haines for showing him the ropes at his first ASI convention. He also thanked his mentor and fellow Farm Broadcaster Russell Nemetz, also of the Evan Slack Network, for his continued encouragement and guidance.