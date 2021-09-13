NRRA Sweeps Broadcasting Awards

“You could call it a sweep,” said Farm Director Susan Littlefield (KRVN Rural Radio Network, Surprise, Nebraska). The Nebraska Rural Radio Association’s (NRRA) farm team took gold, silver, and bronze in the Service to Agriculture category during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association annual meeting.

Littlefield took gold with her series of interviews on keeping agriculture safe during COVID-19. The series focused on ways producers could reduce traffic on their operations and work with their co-ops, seed companies, and ag partners for delivery of products, all while keeping the employees and families safe.

Chad Moyer, farm broadcaster from KTIC (West Point, Nebraska), took home the silver and bronze. The silver recognized his Friday Feeders series that focused on beef on the dairy farm. Guests talked about raising non-milkers for the beef market. His bronze was on the Lower Loup Natural Resources District and the groundwater management area and nitrates.

NRRA broadcasters companywide took home 12 awards from the banquet. Some of the awards were submitted by farm team members Chabella Guzeman, Alex Voichoskie, and Bryce Doeschot.

The 2021 schedule continues to pick up for the NRRA team with upcoming coverage of field days, the Nebraska State Fair, and Husker Harvest Days.