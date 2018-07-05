Oklahoma Farm Broadcaster

With two years now under his belt as a radio personality, Carson Horn (Radio Oklahoma Network, Oklahoma City, OK) is starting to get the hang of the broadcast industry and is making a name for himself among the agriculture community in Oklahoma. In June 2016, Carson joined Radio Oklahoma Ag Network as Associate Director of Farm Programming with no prior experience in the broadcast industry. Fast-forward to today, Carson has absorbed a full range of responsibilities at the network on and off the air, covering both markets and news throughout his daily routine. Under the tutelage of Farm Director and Hall of Fame Broadcaster Ron Hays, Carson has become integral to the management of the network’s companion website and newsletter, The Oklahoma Farm Report, aside from his duties on-air. A native of Yukon, OK, Carson grew up on his family’s diversified farming operation producing wheat, cattle, corn and cotton. He would later graduate college with a degree in agricultural communications from Oklahoma State University where he served in many leadership positions including his role as Noble Ruler of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Upon graduating, Carson was invited to join the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association in Little Rock, AK, as Director of Communications. He spent four years with the association, over time taking on an active role in its administration and legislative efforts. As editor of the association’s monthly publication, The Arkansas Cattle Business, Carson took time during his tenure to completely redesign the 60-year-old magazine and oversaw the expansion of its profitability. He also spearheaded the effort to revitalize the association’s annual convention and trade show, and through his work, built it into what is now billed as Arkansas’ Largest Farm and Ranch Show. His work with the ACA was recognized by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which presented him with the 2015 Excellence in Communications Award during the Best of Beef event at its annual convention. Before moving back home to Oklahoma, Carson met, Dr. Morgan Moore, an internal medicine and pediatrics resident with the University of Arkansas Medical School and Arkansas Children’s Hospital after conducting an interview for the ACA magazine with her father, Jim Moore of Moore Cattle Co. from Charleston, AR. Jim was named last year as Certified Angus Beef’s Commercial Commitment to Excellence Award winner. Dr. Moore has two years left to complete in her four-year residency program, after which time the couple plans to marry. Carson can be reached by calling the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network office in Oklahoma City at (405) 601-9211 or by email at carson.horn@radiooklahoma.net.