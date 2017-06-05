Passer Returns To Retirement

Jerry Passer (Brownfield Network, Cedar Rapids, IA) came out of retirement in October 2002, signing a six-month agreement to cover livestock markets for Brownfield. Now, nearly 15 years later, the veteran farm broadcaster is hanging up his microphone at the end of June. “For almost 35 years of a broadcast career that spans 51 years in July, I have worked for two of the best broadcast companies in the business. Nearly 20 years at WMT Radio and TV (Cedar Rapids, IA) and 14.5 years for Brownfield,” Jerry said. “Without a doubt, my time at Brownfield has been the best. The people I have worked with are the best in the business,” he added.

Jerry perfected the role of Livestock Market Reporter for the largest agricultural radio network in the country. It’s Jerry’s passion for mentoring that his co-workers will miss the most. He has said many times that his proudest career achievement is training 15 farm broadcast interns at WMT, many of whom are still in the industry. He is a graduate of Brown Institute of Broadcasting and a Vietnam Era war vet (U.S. Navy). Following his stint in the Navy, he began a broadcast career that has spanned five decades. Passer worked at radio stations in Blue Earth, Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota, at Cedar Rapids and Oelwein, Iowa, and spent nearly 20 years as Farm Director for WMT). He traveled extensively, including trips to North Africa, Belgium and Mexico with Agriculture Secretary John Block. He has been recognized by all major farm organizations in Iowa, received the Communications Award from American Soybean Association in 1986 and is an Honorary Iowa Master Pork Producer. Jerry is a Charter member of Cornbelt NAMA, and he served as a Regional NAFB Vice President and chaired the NAFB Awards Committee. While chairing the NAFB Ethics Committee, he wrote the first ethics policy for the organization. In his retirement years, Jerry looks forward to spending more time in Texas with his daughter and grandchildren. Anchor/Reporter Meghan Grebner will assume responsibilities for livestock market reporting in a newly created role on the Brownfield Ag News team.