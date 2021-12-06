Pearson Named New Host of AOA

Effective January 3, 2022, Mike Pearson will become new anchor/producer for Agriculture of America (AOA), formerly known as Adams on Agriculture. Past Anchor/Producer Mike Adams is retiring, and Pearson will transition programming to the new network.

Pearson is a 10-plus year broadcast veteran and has a strong agricultural background having grown up on his family’s hog and cattle operation in South Central Iowa. After graduating from Simson College, he moved to Grinnell, Iowa, to work as an ag lender at a community bank. Also, he purchased a cattle feedlot at that time.

Pearson left the banking industry for the media industry, hosting Market to Market on public television, producing the Ag News Daily podcast, and leading seminars for farm groups across the country. Most recently he has been behind the anchor desk of This Week in Agribusiness alongside Max Armstrong, co-host and co-founder of the program.

AOA is a one-hour content-driven show with a mix of commentary on key ag issues plus interviews with decision makers including members of Congress, USDA personnel, and leaders of national ag organizations. AOA can be heard in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Colorado as well as Sirius Rural Radio Channel 147.

“Mike Pearson’s background is in agriculture and ag journalism. His experience makes him the right person to conduct a daily conversation on the issues important to agriculture and rural America,” said Adams.

“Whether it’s the complexities of the ag economy or the issues that really matter in farm policy, Mike Pearson shares this information with his listeners in a knowledgeable and personable way. Farmers look forward to each visit with Mike,” said Armstrong.