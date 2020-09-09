Petersen Receives Sports Officiating Award

Andy Petersen (Big Show Radio, WHO, Des Moines, Iowa) was recognized with an award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IAHSAA) for 15 years as an active official. The award was presented April 25, 2020.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve the high-school and collegiate coaches and athletes of Iowa and the Midwest,” Peterson said. “Officiating high school and college basketball certainly has been a passion of mine for a long time. It is a way to give back and help athletes experience the same joy, enthusiasm, and camaraderie that I was lucky to experience while playing basketball when I was growing up.

“I have had a lot of long drives and late nights; but seeing the pure enjoyment this sport brings to those who play it, makes it all worth it.”

“Congratulations, Andy! Thanks for all you do for the young people who take the court! The Board of Control and the staff of the Iowa High School Athletic Association expressed appreciation for Petersen’s time, commitment, and cooperation provided for their sports programs,” said IAHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating.