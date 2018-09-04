From Production Director to Farm Director

Raised in Janesville, WI, Craig Dillion graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1999 followed by University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2003. He interned in Madison at WIBA/WTSO-AM until being hired as production director at WCUB (Manitowoc, WI). After working mostly in production and doing part-time voice tracking and on-air work, he then graduated to the Farm Director position two years ago. “This new position has not only offered me an expanded role in the company (including much more on-air experience) but has only given me the chance to get to know many new people throughout the county and community. It has been a real treat to go behind the scenes at various farms and farm related activities and see the equipment and procedures that make it all possible.” He adds, “The best part though, is meeting the hard-working people and hearing their unique stories of their family and farm operation. They are some of the best folks you could ever hope to meet.” Craig’s spare time interests include fishing, campfires, and hanging out with friends, family, and dog Chuck. Also, he is anxiously awaiting another Badger/Packer football season this fall.