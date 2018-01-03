Quinn Presented Top Agency Award

On December 14, Christine Quinn (Allied Industry member, McLean, VA) was presented the Farm Credit Administration Chairman’s Award, the top employee award given by her agency. Congratulating her is FCA Board Chairman Dallas Tonsager, left, and Board Member Jeffery Hall. Her husband, Larry, was notified the day before and was invited to attend the ceremony, but he is not accustomed to keeping secrets from his 47-year partner. He managed to slip into the room where the ceremony was held without being seen by Christine. Larry said, “I am not sure I have seen her so surprised except when she received this same honor 21 years ago.” When she was called to the front to receive her honor, she then saw Larry in the audience and said, “Larry, what are you doing here?” He answered, “To salute you!” This award is a capstone to her career with the Farm Credit Administration where she has served for 43 years. She plans to retire March 31, 2018, from her position as Assistant Director for Congressional and Public Affairs.