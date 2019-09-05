Radio Row Planned for Irrigation Show in December

Allied Industry member Anne Blankenbiller (Irrigation Association [IA], Fairfax, Virginia) has announced the annual Irrigation Show and Education Week will be held December 2-6, 2019, in Las Vegas. “For the second year, we are including a Radio Row section on the trade-show floor,” Blankenbiller said.

Radio Row is a dedicated space for radio stations and podcasts from across the United States to either broadcast live or conduct interviews with irrigation professionals and experts attending the show.

“Radio Row is a great opportunity for all attendees to see some of their favorite ag radio and podcast hosts live and in action, and it is a great way for broadcasters to get access to leaders in the industry,” she added.