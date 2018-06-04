Red River Farm Network Website Gets Update

The Red River Farm Network has a redesigned website focused on the original reporting of the RRFN team of agricultural journalists. The updated www.rrfn.com has a clean design and improved functionality. The site features news for farmers, ranchers and agricultural stakeholders. In addition, RRFN news stories can now be easily shared through social media, e-mail and more. “One month into the relaunch and the response is very positive,” said Don Wick, president, Red River Farm Network. “The updated website complements our on-air news, delivering information that impacts the bottom line for our farmers and ranchers.” The responsive website design is user-friendly on a variety of devices including personal computer, tablet or smartphone. In addition, it is easy to find news reports and podcasts with the new mobile version. The site also offers online access to radio stations carrying RRFN programming. For additional information, contact the Red River Farm Network at 701-795-1315 or don@rrfn.com. Digital advertising options are available.