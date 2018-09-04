Redwood Falls Ag Director

The road to farm broadcasting was full of twists and turns for Scott Colombe (Alpha Media-Redwood Falls, Redwood Falls, MN). Scott started his broadcast career as a senior in high school, but he didn’t decide to pursue broadcasting until after he inquired about a part-time board operator position with Little Falls Radio Corporation (LFRC) in Little Falls, MN. He grew up on a commercial poultry operation that also included producing corn, soybeans and alfalfa and cattle. Scott graduated in 2012 from St. Cloud State University with a BS in radio broadcasting and political science. Colombe began his farm broadcasting career as farm director at LFRC while also working in sales. Eventually, he was promoted to full-time at LFRC and expanded the company’s farm coverage from several short daily updates to a full 30-minute program Monday through Friday along with a weekend summary and variety programs. In June 2018, Scott joined Alpha Media-Redwood Falls’ KLGR station in Redwood Falls as the stations Ag Director. “I consider the position at KLGR to be a dream position,” he says. You can call Scott at (507) 637-2989 or by email him at scott.colombe@alphamediausa.com.