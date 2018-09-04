Redwood Falls Ag Director

September 4th, 2018 by Tom Brand
Airing on the Side of Agriculture

The road to farm broadcasting was full of twists and turns for Scott Colombe (Alpha Media-Redwood Falls, Redwood Falls, MN). Scott started his broadcast career as a senior in high school, but he didn’t decide to pursue broadcasting until after he inquired about a part-time board operator position with Little Falls Radio Corporation (LFRC) in Little Falls, MN. He grew up on a commercial poultry operation that also included producing corn, soybeans and alfalfa and cattle. Scott graduated in 2012 from St. Cloud State University with a BS in radio broadcasting and political science. Colombe began his farm broadcasting career as farm director at LFRC while also working in sales. Eventually, he was promoted to full-time at LFRC and expanded the company’s farm coverage from several short daily updates to a full 30-minute program Monday through Friday along with a weekend summary and variety programs. In June 2018, Scott joined Alpha Media-Redwood Falls’ KLGR station in Redwood Falls as the stations Ag Director. “I consider the position at KLGR to be a dream position,” he says. You can call Scott at (507) 637-2989 or by email him at scott.colombe@alphamediausa.com