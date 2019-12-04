Reflections by Russ Parker

We invited Russ Parker (J.L.Farmakis, Inc., Lovilia, Iowa) to write his reflections on being chosen to receive the 2019 Dix Harper Meritorious Service Award.

First, I have been blessed. The man who hired me, Jack Farmakis, told me to surround myself with good people. And that has proven to be sound advice. I have a wife (Vickie) who has stood by me through thick and thin for more than 40 years (see photo). The sales and support teams at J.L. Farmakis, Inc., have always had my back and these days, do a lot of leading too.

Secondly, I love farm broadcasting and the personal relationships it offers. Local, quality ag content is a passion for me, and radio delivers that content every day. As I mentioned earlier quoting the words of my good friend John Vasichek, “90% of it is showing up.” Local ag radio “shows up.”

In my career, many people involved in farm broadcasting have had a great influence on me. Early on, my mentors included Howard Heath, Bob Driscoll, Ed Johnson, Larry Steckline, Jim Yancy, Alan Jarand, Gary Truitt, and several others. All had lessons for me to incorporate into my thinking from a broadcasting perspective.

Working with J.L. Farmakis also introduced me to people who taught me life-long lessons very early in my career about sales, including Ira Way, Chris Czeskleba, Walter Lloyd, Bill Wernimont, Ted Haller, Dave Aeschliman, Patsy Comella, and others.

From a radio perspective, selling ag radio as a solution to a communications problem has always been a challenge I’ve enjoyed. Understanding people’s problems, considering the purchasing cycle, and being creative in ways to offer a solution has been something that has motivated me every day.

And to this end, NAFB has been an integral part of my career. I believe the organization has come a long way in understanding the role ag programming plays in a media mix. From the old days of the “blue sheets” to what we are able to offer today with the Planner and AMR, I think we are in a better position to present our medium in a way that can be easily incorporated into a communications plan. It will be interesting, and I think exciting, to see how the organization will be able to evolve moving forward as proof of performance on our medium continues to be a demand.

The other part of the NAFB that has great importance to me is the NAFB Foundation. Young people are our future. In the old days, Jack Farmakis would say, “Don’t worry Russ, you’ll outlive ’em” – not so much anymore! I am honored to serve on NAFB’s Foundation Board and will strive to continue to find ways to offer young people a way to get into the business of ag broadcasting. And while we can’t be certain what the future holds, if the focus stays on serving others’ needs, then NAFB’s next steps will be good.”