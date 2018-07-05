Reporting in Retirement

Al Gustin (Emeritus Member, Mandan, ND) said, “Things are good up here in North Dakota, but we’re praying for rain, which is typical.” He added, “I enjoy your Airing on the Side of Agriculture blogs and thought I'd bring you up to date on something I've been doing.” Dwayne Walker (left) and Al Gustin have been working side by side as photographer and reporter since 1969. “We're both retired, but we’re still doing reports for This Week in Agribusiness. Recently, we've been doing PowerPoint presentations on our 50 years in the business. We include some of the more memorable and significant TV reports we have done over the years. So far, we've done two of these presentations. The reception has been great, and I have no doubt we'll be doing more.”