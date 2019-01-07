Retired Ag Journalist Jerry Lackey Continues to Write

“I retired from the San Angelo Standard-Times and Abilene Reporter-News as agriculture editor emeritus in June 2018 and from Voice of Southwest Agriculture Radio Network in 2010.” On his 76th birthday in August, Jerry Lackey (Emeritus NAFB Member, San Angelo, Texas) agreed to “help out” at Livestock Weekly, a national newspaper known as the Wall Street Journal of the ranching industry. He is still there, working as “acting editor,” following several retirements. “It is kinda nice to have something constructive to do. After ten books, I was burned out as an author and not so delighted spending time on the road at book signings.” Jerry has been a professional communicator for more than 50 years. For many of those years, his career as an agricultural journalist and farm broadcaster has run parallel. Following his official retirement, he continues to write for Livestock Weekly. Jerry was recognized by his peers in 2002 with the coveted Oscar in Agriculture Award; the honor saluted him for excellence in agricultural reporting during a lifetime career. In 2007, the Texas Farm Bureau recognized Jerry with the Excellence in Agricultural Journalism award. During the American Sheep Industry Association 2008 annual convention in Las Vegas, he received the coveted national Shepherd's Voice Award. Also, in 2008, Jerry was named Man of the Year in Texas Agriculture by the Texas County Agricultural Agents Association. He was given the Meritorious Service in Communications Award in 2011 by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. Jerry began his career at age 14, working for his hometown newspaper, the Junction Eagle. He later worked for Ranch Magazine as editor, West Texas Business Journal as publisher, Livestock Weekly as reporter, and Cattleman Magazine as field editor. His radio and television career spanned 25 years as farm broadcaster for KLST-TV and VSA Radio Network in San Angelo. During those years, he started the Texas Agriculture Television Network and produced a weekly 30-minute program that aired in Abilene, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, and Waco, Texas; and Roswell, New Mexico. He has written 10 books, including five volumes of his Homestead Series. Jerry and his wife, Dee, have four grown daughters and eight grandchildren.