RRFN Hosts Annual "Know Your Farmer" Tour

In late July, the Red River Farm Network (RRFN) hosted a dozen representatives of the advertising agency world for its annual Know Your Farmer Tour.

“We visited three farms in the Grand Forks area: the Myron/Grotte farm, Sproule Farms, and Adams Family Farm,” said RRFN Broadcaster Don Wick.

In addition, the group heard from two outstanding panels of farmers and ag stakeholders. This annual tour of the Red River Valley highlights modern-day agriculture and provides an opportunity for this select group to network with some of the best farmers in the world.