Samuelson, Armstrong Continue Weekly TVcasts

“We are in the 16th season for the television show that Orion and I started: This Week In AgriBusiness,” Max Armstrong said. “While Orion wrapped up his daily involvement on WGN Radio in Chicago at the end of 2020, he continues to do his weekly ‘Samuelson Says’ commentaries on TV.

“The last radio broadcast that Orion and I did together on WGN was the morning of January 2, 2021. That show ended an era of long-form farm radio on Chicago radio that covered more than 90 years. Veteran newsman Steve Alexander continues with short daily market reports on WGN,” Armstrong added.

“But very soon there may be a treat coming in the form of new Orion Audio Archives,” Armstrong announced. “While there is no audiobook version of Orion’s popular book, You Can’t Dream Big Enough, there are plans for Orion to share audio memories with us, to be posted on various websites. Stay tuned, as they say.”