Saylor Recognized by National Agri-Marketing Association

Jennifer Saylor, vice president of multimedia and sales manager for J.L. Farmakis, Inc., received the Professional Development Award of Excellence in Sales from the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) in October 2023.

This annual award honors a NAMA member based on outstanding achievement in professional development areas.

Saylor graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology in December 2003. She also graduated in 2006 with an MBA from Rockhurst University. While she was earning her MBA, Saylor worked for the YMCA of Greater Kansas City in the financial development department as the director of donor communications.

Eventually, she wanted to work closer to home.

“I applied for a position in Platte City, Missouri, with an organization I had never heard of,” Saylor said. “I ended up working as the Member Services Manager for NAFB for three years. During that time, I oversaw membership, but I also had major responsibilities for the NAFB Convention, Trade Talk, sponsorship sales, Washington Watch, and other events.”

While she did not grow up with an agricultural background, Saylor said she made the transition into the agricultural industry without any trouble.

“I didn’t know anything about planting, harvesting, or livestock,” Saylor said. “I did know association work, how to work with volunteers, and how to ask for money. There was still a lot to learn about agriculture, but it was a foundation for getting me to where I am now.”

Saylor then took a position with J.L. Farmakis, Inc., and she has been working there for 12 years. She handles sales and marketing, and she also leads the team’s digital portfolio. She was nominated for this award by her colleague, Bob Brunker, who won the Professional Development Award of Excellence in Sales in 2019.

She plays an active role with her local NAMA (MoKan) chapter and the national organization. Saylor sat on the planning committee for the 2022 NAMA Fall Conference and currently is serving on the planning committee for the 2024 NAMA Annual Conference this spring.

Saylor was surprised and grateful to receive the honor.

“I served on the professional development committee in the past, so I know what goes into choosing the recipient,” Saylor said. “I was not expecting this honor at all. They called about a month before the conference to let me know I’d won, and that was about how long it took for the news to sink in.”

Saylor explained it would not have been possible without her team of coworkers at J.L. Farmakis.

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” Saylor said. “Nobody has more fun than our team at J.L. Farmakis, and they are great professionals with whom to work, day in and day out.”