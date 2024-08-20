Schwab Honored By Wyoming Woolgrowers Association

Andy Schwab, farm broadcaster for Northern Ag Network, received the Portavoz Award on July 13 at the 2nd Annual Wyoming Sheep and Wool Festival.

The Portavoz Award recognizes outstanding year-long coverage of the sheep industry by a media professional who has exhibited a strong commitment to fair, balanced, and consistent reporting locally, statewide, and/or nationally.

“Over the past five years, I’ve been able to contact many individuals in Wyoming and around the region to talk about the sheep industry,” Schwab said. “It’s been important for me to maintain strong relationships with sheep producers and industry leaders to help them navigate the challenges they have faced. I’ve had a great opportunity to help people outside the agricultural industry better understand the sheep industry while assisting producers to understand the news affecting their operation.”

Some of Schwab’s stories have greatly impacted the sheep industry, including his coverage of a significant news story in Colorado.

“There is a vote on the upcoming ballot in Denver that could ban slaughter, which would shut down one of the biggest packers in our area,” Schwab said. “Many of the sheep producers in Wyoming rely on a packing plant in the Denver area, and this vote could be devastating to them. We’ve been following this story very closely.”

He also covers industry events and other challenges that producers face.

“I loved helping cover the American Sheep Industry Association Convention,” Schwab said. I have also relentlessly covered predator management, including grizzly bears, wolves, and coyotes. I take these issues and the legislation surrounding them very seriously, and I want to give them as much coverage as possible.”

He was honored to receive the award from the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association.

“To be recognized at this level is humbling for me,” Schwab said. “I want to help positively advance the sheep industry so everyone understands what sheep production is really about.”