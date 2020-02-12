Sheperd Joins Radio Oklahoma Ag Network

KC Sheperd is from Canute, a town of about 400 people in western Oklahoma.

“I grew up on a farm showing several breeds of cattle (Chianina and Maine-Anjou, mostly). My dad grew wheat and bred club calves; and after I quit showing, we continued to be active in the club calf business. I was active throughout high school in FFA and had the opportunity to sing at the State FFA Convention,” Sheperd said.

Pictured are Radio Oklahoma Ag Network team members (from left): Dave Lanning, KC Sheperd, and Ron Hays.

Sheperd started her work in broadcast as an intern at KWEY (Weatherford, Oklahoma) during her first year of college. She gradually worked her way up to doing morning broadcasts on the Coyote, 97.3 in Weatherford. The station aired the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network farm reports. From there she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she did mornings on KOUL 103.7 and then eventually moved back to western Oklahoma to be program director for the Coyote on Wright Radio. In 2007, Sheperd moved to Oklahoma City to do morning radio on King Country and afternoons on Hank FM.

“In my broadcast career, I’ve had the opportunity to do morning shows, afternoon shows, news, sports, play-by-play, and sales,” she said.

“For the past six years, I have been working at Loves Corporate Offices as an IT project manager and doing afternoons on Hank FM. That is where Ron Hays found me and asked me to join the team. I’m very excited to be back on the radio full-time. It’s my passion and what I love. Not only do I get to do radio once again, but I get to cover ag news, which has been so important to my family throughout the years. I’m also grateful to have this opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business, Ron Hays,” she added.

“My husband, Jordan, and I have six-year-old twin girls, Crosslee and Londyn (also pictured), who keep us on our toes! We still go out to the farm in western Oklahoma about every other weekend to let the girls play with the cattle, their mini-horse, Woody, and their donkey, Kris. I’m excited to be raising girls who know about farming and livestock,” Sheperd concluded.