Simpson Still Likes to Write

​Wey Simpson (Emeritus member, Spokane Valley, WA) says, “I don't broadcast anymore.” After all, the day after Christmas, he just turned 91½. “I still like to write and do a lot, but mostly for my personal wishes. I have a massive narrative of my family history that I work on when I have time.” Wey reports with a heavy heart that his wife, Jean, died November 18, 2017. “I was determined to deliver a eulogy because she was such a special person. It was hard, and I admit my voice broke a few times, but I've heard many compliments for how moving and meaningful it was.” He continued, “Now that Jean has left us, I'll probably have time this winter to work on that family history. Also, I have written my own story, up to a point. I need to pick up where I ended about 10 years ago and bring it up to date.” He added, “Jean and I became active in a church nearby in 2002, and I have done a lot for the church.” Also, Wey started a book based on things he wrote of a faith nature. “Since I was Lay Leader for several years and a certified Lay Speaker, I've done a number of sermons. Most of them had 'off beat' titles but were still based on what we Christians are supposed to believe.” He has borrowed from those, plus he does a lot of journaling and occasionally there is something worth using. Wey concludes, “So, yes, I'm writing, but not for any compensation, just for the satisfaction of doing it.” Wey was inducted into NAFB’s Hall of Fame in 2013.