Texas Farm Bureau Creates New Radio Station

KTFB is the newest radio station in the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network and will be based in Waco, Texas.

Carey Martin, general manager of Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network, knew his network needed an affiliate station in the Waco area.

“We’ve been around for 20 years now, and we have never been able to get and keep a radio station affiliate here in our hometown,” Martin said. “I got the idea last fall to start our own radio station, and the Federal Communications Commission opened an application window for low power FMs. They’re relatively cheap to put on the air and easy to maintain, so we applied for a license and were granted a construction permit.”

The radio station currently is being built, and it will feature Texas Farm Bureau Network programming.

“The new station will have a lot of Texas farm ranch news and market information, including our 30-minute morning show, Texas Ag Today,” Martin said. “It will also feature our hourly market updates and other short-form programming, and we’ll fill in the holes with great Texas country music.”

Martin says the Waco community and the whole state of Texas will benefit from the new radio station.

“Waco is a small city, but the majority of our county is agricultural,” Martin said. “We want to get that information out to the farmers and ranchers of our county. However, we also plan to stream this and promote it to all Texas farmers and ranchers.”

KTFB is projected to be on the air by the end of this summer.

“I’ve enjoyed putting it together, and I’ve never launched a radio station despite being in the business for 35 years,” Martin said. “It’s something new for me, and I hope the future listeners get a lot out of it.”