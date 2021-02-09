Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network Signs 100th Station

The Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network (Waco, Texas) signed its 100th radio station, reaching the largest number of affiliates in the network’s 19-year history.

“We are thankful to the more than 100 radio stations that affiliate with us to bring the latest agricultural and rural news to their communities,” Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network Manager Carey Martin said. “It’s a huge milestone for us, and we’re overjoyed in reaching it. It’s a great opportunity to share the stories of Texas farmers and ranchers who grow our food, fiber, and fuel.”

The network specializes in programming for the agricultural audience, covering state legislative and regulatory issues, crop and livestock conditions, market information and analysis, and national policy issues from Washington, D.C.

According to the 2019 AMR Farm Radio Listening Study, the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network had the largest farm and ranch listening audience in Texas.

“That audience is much bigger now, thanks to the addition of more than 40 radio stations in the last year,” Martin added.

A new revenue sharing model has played a big role in the recent growth. The network shares its advertising revenue with the radio stations that air Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network programming.

“The more programs they air, the more revenue potential they have,” Martin said. “Stations find that very attractive, especially when the ongoing pandemic has cut sharply into local radio advertising.”

The network has the largest and most-experienced farm news team in Texas, anchored by Martin, Tom Nicolette, and Jessica Domel. New reporter additions have strengthened the programming lineup, including Texas Panhandle reporter James Hunt and livestock auction market reporter Larry Marble.

“James Hunt has been a fixture in the Panhandle as a farm broadcaster and radio talk show host for decades, and Larry Marble has been reporting on Texas livestock auctions for more than 25 years,” Martin said. “We’re happy to add that extensive knowledge and experience to our team.”

The network also recently launched a daily farm news podcast, Texas Ag Today. Several radio stations air the podcast as a long-form morning farm and ranch news program.

Two-thirds of the network’s affiliated radio stations air all the programs offered.

“It’s a great relationship that allows us to support agricultural communities across Texas by providing the news and market information that they may not hear otherwise,” Martin said.

“Also, we can support locally owned, small-town radio stations by sharing our advertising revenue, helping them to stay on the air and provide a valuable service to their communities.”

To find a station that airs Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network programming in your area, visit https://texasfarmbureau.org/radio.