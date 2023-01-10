Thornton Takes New Job at Stratovation Group

Mace Thornton is the new chief operating officer and partner at marketing, communications, and research firm Stratovation Group.

The firm has a comprehensive network of consultants for various projects along with offering a complete suite of services like business consulting, marketing strategy, communication strategy, and qualitative and quantitative research.

A small but mighty team of five professionals allow for less overhead costs for Stratovation. While the firm serves a diverse client base, Thornton explained agriculture is the company’s sweet spot.

“The ability to join a firm that is growing rapidly as a partner was such a positive opportunity. I had to take it,” Thornton affirmed.

Stratovation Group is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Due to the organization expanding, Thornton will work out of an office in St. Louis, Missouri, to grow the firm’s footprint. He is excited to bring his strengths of strategy and written communications to the team.

“I look forward to bringing the capabilities I’ve established over the course of my career in the strategic communications area. That means as often as possible, informing your work through a vehicle of research to make sure you’re hitting the right audiences and in a way that resonates with them,” he concluded.

Thornton is an NAFB Allied Industry Council Member.

“Farm broadcasting is so intricately important to agriculture. Over the course of my career, some of the best, most dedicated people I’ve worked with are farm broadcasters. That’s why I have always decided to be affiliated with NAFB, and I look forward to continuing that,” Thornton stated.

Thornton said he looks forward to watching the Stratovation Group grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years.

“This company really mirrors agriculture. I can’t think of another time in history when there was such a bullish outlook for food production and everything agriculture brings to the table, not only in this country, but around the world,” Thornton explained.

In addition to his new role, Thornton is in the process of publishing his first novel, set in the Civil War era with an agricultural spin.