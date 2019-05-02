Update on Hemphill

Tom Brand, NAFB Executive Director, reminds members Gene Hemphill has had a connection to NAFB members since the 1980s. “From his time working for Secretary John R. Block at USDA, to a career at Ford and New Holland, to serving on the NAFB Foundation Board of Directors, Gene has been a great friend to many in our association,” Brand said. As friends and colleagues of Gene Hemphill, his family wanted to provide this information to NAFB members:

Sadly, Gene had a hemorrhagic stroke on February 14, 2019. For a time, he needed a ventilator and then developed ventilator-induced pneumonia. It was touch-and-go for a while. He was moved from the hospital to a rehab hospital about two weeks ago and is now at Conestoga View (a rehab/nursing home facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania) and receiving physical therapy. The therapists are working with him on various issues. The one thing he can do is talk; however, his cognitive ability has been impaired. The long-term prognosis is uncertain. His family in the area is visiting him on a regular basis. The doctors feel that stimulation is important to his progress, so his family is taking photos to him to help him with his memory. Please keep Gene and his family in your prayers. If you have the opportunity, the family would greatly appreciate a visit or a card (and photos, if you have any) sent to his home address: 622 Merchants Square, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601. His daughter, Megan, will get them to him.

“Please take a few minutes to write Gene a note and encourage him in his recovery. I know hearing from you will mean a lot to him,” Brand added.