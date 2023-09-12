Vanderwert Recognized for NAMA Service

Anita Vanderwert, director of business development for Brownfield Ag News, was recognized with the RC Ferguson Award from the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) at the group’s spring conference this year.

The RC Ferguson Award recognizes a long tenure of service and diligent and dependable performance within the Student NAMA program.

Vanderwert has more than three decades of professional experience in agricultural communications. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in agricultural journalism, and she then went to work for the American-International Charolais Association.

After that, she made her way into the marketing agency industry by working for Rhea & Kaiser before returning to the cattle industry with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. She also worked for Osborn & Barr Communications, and she eventually found her way to Brownfield Ag News in 1995.

She said she was honored to be recognized for her career and accomplishments by NAMA.

“It was amazing to be able to join the list of distinguished past recipients,” Vanderwert said.

Her advice for young professionals just getting started in the agricultural communications field is to simply show up.

“Get involved and network at every opportunity,” Vanderwert said. “Be involved with professional organizations like NAFB and NAMA. Not only will these help you grow professionally, but it’s a great opportunity to build friendships that will last a lifetime.”