Vanderwert Wins Showmanship Award

Anita Vanderwert (Brownfield Ag News, Jefferson City, Missouri) got back in the show ring for the first time in 30 years and won the “aged” class for cattle showmanship at this year’s Missouri State Fair, after accepting a challenge from her son, Ethan.

After competing in and winning the “Old Timers Showmanship Contest” this summer, Vanderwert commented, “Yep, Dad, I still remember your lessons taught.”

“Twenty-five years zips by when you are keeping yourself entertained, challenged, and motivated to learn,” she said. “I had never thought about staying at one place for five years, and now I am celebrating 25 years at Brownfield Ag News. Many of my previous employers are no doubt surprised, as well.”

Vanderwert grew up on a livestock operation in Missouri. She spent a lot of her childhood traveling with her dad, showing cattle and attending various 4-H, FFA, and Charolais events. These events took her to 38 states, Canada, and Europe before she attended the University of Missouri-Columbia after high school.

Vanderwert liked to explore her options, so after graduating with a degree in ag journalism, she went to work for the American-International Charolais Association as their communications director. This started her career path that had her spending a couple years there, followed by Rhea & Kaiser, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and Osborn Barr before she joined Brownfield.

“I love the people I work with and the clients I work for,” says Vanderwert. “Clients keep us challenged, and co-workers keep us entertained. It’s perfect.”

Vanderwert is a Management Sales Council member of NAFB.